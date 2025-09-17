iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG Shares Acquired by Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,010,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,828 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 11.9% of Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $100,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 138,625,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,686,743,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678,339 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 81,294,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,041,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,606 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 21,876,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,074 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,095,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,446 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,884,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG opened at $100.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.47. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.74 and a 52 week high of $102.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.72 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.