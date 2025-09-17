Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB is OLIO Financial Planning’s 9th Largest Position

OLIO Financial Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,192 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of OLIO Financial Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.03. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.02 and a 52-week high of $51.17.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

