Procyon Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodside Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $878,000. BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 29,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of IWD opened at $201.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.48. The company has a market capitalization of $63.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $163.19 and a 52-week high of $204.02.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

