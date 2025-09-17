Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 218,506 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,389,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 218,506 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $40,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 182.1% in the first quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 125.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $29.37 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%.The business had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 63.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $32.00 price objective on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

