Mirador Capital Partners LP Purchases 121 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $51,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $591.18 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $592.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $569.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $521.75.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.5911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.