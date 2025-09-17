Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH Stock Holdings Increased by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 237.1% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCSH opened at $80.04 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $80.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.53 and its 200-day moving average is $79.03.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.2901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.