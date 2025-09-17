Thrive Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total transaction of $4,786,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 702,786 shares in the company, valued at $112,129,506.30. This represents a 4.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total value of $5,708,200.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 307,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,687,874.50. This trade represents a 10.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,625,634 shares of company stock valued at $248,926,404 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $170.26 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $190.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.32. The stock has a market cap of $403.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 567.55, a P/E/G ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 2.59.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PLTR. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $177.00 target price (up from $158.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 target price on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 target price on Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.28.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

