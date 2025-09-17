Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 48,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA stock opened at $60.23 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $60.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.13 and its 200 day moving average is $54.98. The company has a market capitalization of $173.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

