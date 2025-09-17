Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Stock Holdings Cut by Alesco Advisors LLC

Alesco Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 878,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,689 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.4% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $50,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1%

VEA opened at $60.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $173.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.98. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $60.36.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.