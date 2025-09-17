Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Purchases 8,096 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 50.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,109 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,096 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,231 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,063,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,637,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 53,704 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Baird R W lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.95.

UNH stock opened at $339.57 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $630.73. The company has a market cap of $307.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $293.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $367.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.80 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

