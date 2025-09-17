Towerpoint Wealth LLC Has $26.78 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 151,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 11.9% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $26,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $184.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $144.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.71. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $186.24.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

