Sunpointe LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SAP SE $SAP

Sunpointe LLC trimmed its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,146 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SAP by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,318,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $354,048,000 after buying an additional 80,164 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,869,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of SAP by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $920,000.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of SAP stock opened at $253.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $281.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.76. The company has a market cap of $311.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.29. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $217.51 and a 12 month high of $313.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. SAP had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SAP shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $322.00 target price (up previously from $308.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SAP

About SAP

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.