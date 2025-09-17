Sivia Capital Partners LLC Sells 239 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Sivia Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 70,472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,108,000 after buying an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,647,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $905,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.05, for a total transaction of $3,328,555.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 58,451 shares in the company, valued at $20,636,125.55. The trade was a 13.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.77, for a total value of $601,447.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,064,815.17. This represents a 7.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,094 shares of company stock valued at $26,521,861. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE MA opened at $586.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $575.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $558.53. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $465.59 and a one year high of $601.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mastercard from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $640.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.89.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

