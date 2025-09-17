iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM Shares Purchased by Pines Wealth Management LLC

Pines Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Pines Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz SE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $238.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.47. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $171.73 and a 1-year high of $244.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

