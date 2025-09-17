Leibman Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,752 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Leibman Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 64.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 960 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Titleist Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.1% during the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,803 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.6% during the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,963 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.1% in the first quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 1,004 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,041 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.1%

UNP stock opened at $216.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. Union Pacific Corporation has a one year low of $204.66 and a one year high of $256.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $251.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.38.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

