Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $1,954,941,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 20,758.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,951,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913,335 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,480,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,308 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,493,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,151 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 16,274,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.8%

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $158.08 on Wednesday. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $149.91 and a twelve month high of $180.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays set a $164.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $1,612,283.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,532,120.48. This trade represents a 22.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,431,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,292,684.65. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,181 shares of company stock worth $18,918,012. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

