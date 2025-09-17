Fermata Advisors LLC Acquires 3,681 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Fermata Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $90.35 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $83.29 and a 1 year high of $101.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.3281 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

