Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Reduces Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. lessened its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $11,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 63,864.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,976,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,172,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970,467 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,766,238,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $897,185,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 585,084 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5,559.2% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 470,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $256,876,000 after purchasing an additional 461,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 7,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.40, for a total value of $5,406,197.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,594 shares in the company, valued at $13,469,493.60. This trade represents a 28.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,608 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.31, for a total value of $4,706,944.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 126,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,876,426.56. The trade was a 4.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,323 shares of company stock worth $28,111,828. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE GS opened at $786.09 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $439.38 and a fifty-two week high of $793.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $732.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $633.97. The stock has a market cap of $237.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.82 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 12.37%.The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $4.00 dividend. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Zacks Research upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $771.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Hsbc Global Res lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $627.00 target price (up from $558.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $665.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

