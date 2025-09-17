Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Has $124,000 Stock Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $711,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,318,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,140,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 410,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,780,000 after buying an additional 249,292 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF stock opened at $66.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.28. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1-year low of $33.47 and a 1-year high of $69.89.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

