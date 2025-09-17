Channel Wealth LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

Channel Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VBK. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Breakwater Investment Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $300.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $287.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.49. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $214.77 and a 52-week high of $304.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.