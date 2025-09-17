Sawyer & Company Inc Has $2.44 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips $COP

Sawyer & Company Inc trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,183 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 341.5% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

COP stock opened at $94.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.89. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $116.08.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%.The company had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.88%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.62.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

