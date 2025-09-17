Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $2,730,414,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15,135.7% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,071,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,197,753,000 after purchasing an additional 10,004,975 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14,242.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,457,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,124,787,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391,614 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,017,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,213,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.7% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 26,386,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,966,598,000 after buying an additional 2,329,964 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on XOM. Mizuho decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $114.64 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $488.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.19.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The company had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

