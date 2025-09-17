Camelot Technology Advisors Inc. Sells 113 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Camelot Technology Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Camelot Technology Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Realta Investment Advisors increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE stock opened at $202.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.13. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.45 and a fifty-two week high of $206.63.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

