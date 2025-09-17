Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Has $3.19 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Balefire LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 36,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $93.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $67.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $93.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.68 and a 200-day moving average of $86.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

