GE Aerospace $GE Shares Sold by Lincoln Capital Corp

Lincoln Capital Corp lowered its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. GE Aerospace comprises 1.5% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management boosted its position in GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GE Aerospace in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on GE. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 price objective (up from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.92.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

NYSE GE opened at $293.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $271.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $310.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.48. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $159.36 and a 1 year high of $294.74.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. On average, analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

