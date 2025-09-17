Procyon Advisors LLC Increases Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 760.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,618 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 185.7% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ORLY. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Argus began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.36.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Maria Sastre sold 595 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $60,874.45. Following the sale, the director owned 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,309.85. The trade was a 3.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shari Lynne Reaves sold 2,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total transaction of $207,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 12,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,467.06. This trade represents a 13.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,635 shares of company stock worth $12,740,916 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.8%

ORLY opened at $105.39 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.33 and a 12-month high of $108.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.28.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 181.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.55 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.