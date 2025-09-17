Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 169 Shares of Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 334,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $24,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 90,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after buying an additional 15,448 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth about $505,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,851,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,476,000 after acquiring an additional 634,938 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,174,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,692,000 after purchasing an additional 84,506 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Corteva by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total transaction of $2,766,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 49,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,655,240.40. This trade represents a 43.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of CTVA opened at $69.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.40 and a twelve month high of $77.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.77 and a 200-day moving average of $68.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTVA. Zacks Research raised Corteva to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Corteva from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $86.00 target price on Corteva in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 target price on Corteva in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Corteva from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

