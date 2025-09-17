Invesco QQQ $QQQ is StrongBox Wealth LLC’s 6th Largest Position

StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 3.6% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $9,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Balefire LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 18,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,345,000 after buying an additional 5,666 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,232,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 14,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,796,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $591.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $569.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $521.75. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $592.86.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.5911 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.