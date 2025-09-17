Zoetis Inc. $ZTS Shares Sold by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $616,375,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $339,111,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Zoetis by 4,158.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,824,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,481,000 after buying an additional 1,782,110 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 14,731.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,759,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,666,000 after buying an additional 1,747,423 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,796,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,401,000 after buying an additional 1,313,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Leerink Partners lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.88.

Zoetis Price Performance

NYSE ZTS opened at $147.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.70 and a 52-week high of $200.33.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

