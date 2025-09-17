Baron Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Baron Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,912 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $9,367,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 31.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 344,887 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $93,016,000 after purchasing an additional 81,916 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $100,472,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 567.6% during the first quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 7,737 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siren L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $3,918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $221.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.58.

Salesforce Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of CRM opened at $239.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.73. Salesforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.48 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $227.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.39, for a total value of $545,377.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,245,694.69. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Blair Kirk bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $254.66 per share, with a total value of $865,844.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at $973,819.84. This trade represents a 801.89% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,077 shares of company stock valued at $19,099,953 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

