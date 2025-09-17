RTX Corporation $RTX Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $6,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Transactions at RTX

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $4,149,426.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $222,604.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,395.84. This trade represents a 9.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,010 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $158.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.04. The company has a market cap of $212.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67. RTX Corporation has a 12 month low of $112.27 and a 12 month high of $161.26.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. RTX’s payout ratio is 59.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.87.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RTX

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.