Radnor Capital Management LLC Acquires 485 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 425.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on JCI. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.72.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $149,395.32. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 139,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,651,562.54. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total value of $625,604.41. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 25,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,778.65. This trade represents a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,183 shares of company stock worth $1,071,501 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE JCI opened at $106.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.76 and its 200 day moving average is $95.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $68.03 and a 12 month high of $112.63. The stock has a market cap of $69.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.31.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 9.53%.The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.170 EPS. Research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 13th that permits the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

