Sapient Capital LLC Has $14.31 Million Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Sapient Capital LLC reduced its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,723 shares during the quarter. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $14,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $170.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.32. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $190.00. The company has a market cap of $403.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 567.55, a PEG ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 2.59.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

PLTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Mizuho set a $165.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. DA Davidson set a $170.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.28.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 21,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total transaction of $3,484,950.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 59,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,922,814.30. The trade was a 25.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total transaction of $12,512,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 431,169 shares in the company, valued at $66,602,675.43. This represents a 15.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,625,634 shares of company stock worth $248,926,404 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

