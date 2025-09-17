Radnor Capital Management LLC Sells 50 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Radnor Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 81 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 8,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.43, for a total value of $2,604,697.04. Following the sale, the vice president owned 80,531 shares in the company, valued at $24,032,866.33. This represents a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.90, for a total value of $177,249.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 10,541 shares in the company, valued at $3,129,622.90. The trade was a 5.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,410. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.7%

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $288.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.30. The company has a market cap of $116.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $272.18 and a fifty-two week high of $329.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 72.84% and a net margin of 19.84%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $1.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADP. Dbs Bank raised Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.00.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

