iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW Holdings Lifted by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,030 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $9,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Vision MN LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $190.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $117.55 and a 12-month high of $191.03.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

