Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $1.39 Million Stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Fiduciary Alliance LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,940,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,132,211,000 after purchasing an additional 712,179 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 491.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,433,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345,388 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 14.7% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 6,315,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,574,000 after purchasing an additional 810,938 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 6,192,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,193,000 after purchasing an additional 31,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 113.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,943,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165,381 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total value of $506,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,672.19. This represents a 13.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.62, for a total value of $280,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 25,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,530,293.52. This represents a 5.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,730 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,892 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.5%

ICE stock opened at $171.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.29 and a 12 month high of $189.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.92.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

