Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 30,889,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,561 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 762,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 471,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,735,000 after acquiring an additional 128,852 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CocaCola alerts:

CocaCola Stock Performance

CocaCola stock opened at $66.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.30. CocaCola Company has a 1-year low of $60.62 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $285.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The business had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 target price on shares of CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KO

Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. This trade represents a 15.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About CocaCola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.