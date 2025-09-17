Pines Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total value of $10,456,032.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,330,922.26. This represents a 36.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.77, for a total value of $601,447.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,064,815.17. The trade was a 7.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,094 shares of company stock worth $26,521,861. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $639.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Mastercard from $640.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $630.89.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $586.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $465.59 and a 12-month high of $601.77. The company has a market cap of $530.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $575.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $558.53.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.50%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

