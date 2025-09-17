AstraZeneca PLC $AZN Position Boosted by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $9,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 297.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 447.4% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 price target on AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of AZN opened at $77.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $240.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.27 and its 200-day moving average is $72.97. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $61.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.41.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a yield of 200.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

