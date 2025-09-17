5,080 Shares in Trane Technologies plc $TT Bought by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 208.3% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 97.9% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 46.2% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of TT stock opened at $399.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $88.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $430.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $400.53. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $298.15 and a 1-year high of $476.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 36.61%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TT. HSBC downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $495.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $416.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $457.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trane Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $9,223,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 123,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,722,330. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.