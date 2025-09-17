Channel Wealth LLC Has $1.71 Million Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Channel Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,833 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 0.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 2.3% during the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 0.7% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 8.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,800. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

GE Vernova Stock Down 1.7%

GEV stock opened at $618.28 on Wednesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $233.51 and a 12 month high of $677.29. The firm has a market cap of $168.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $612.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $472.16.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on GEV. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $544.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Glj Research started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $662.00 to $736.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.35.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

