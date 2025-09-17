Radnor Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 335.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $69.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.65. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $86.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.07.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Mizuho set a $78.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $60,827.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,113 shares in the company, valued at $727,124.70. This represents a 7.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $707,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 62,064 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,510.56. This represents a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,245. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

