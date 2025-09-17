Defined Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,394,006,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 99.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,074,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,308,000 after buying an additional 15,489,573 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 38.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,846,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,766,000 after buying an additional 3,577,176 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,960,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,335,000 after buying an additional 2,643,842 shares during the period. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $167,317,000.

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $77.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.07. The company has a market capitalization of $82.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $77.87.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

