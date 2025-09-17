15,515 Shares in Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND Bought by Kearns & Associates LLC

Kearns & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises about 0.4% of Kearns & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 63.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $60,000.

FBND stock opened at $46.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $47.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.53.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

