PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Acquired by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $946,978,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 19,106.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,588,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,017,000 after buying an additional 4,564,723 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 106.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,514,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,034,000 after buying an additional 1,809,391 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,174,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,268,027,000 after buying an additional 1,802,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,297,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on PepsiCo from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.67.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $140.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.35. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $178.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.The business had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.64%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

