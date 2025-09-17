Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND Stock Position Lifted by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 658,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,414 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up about 4.8% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $30,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FBND. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 106,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 10,891 shares during the last quarter. Novem Group purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $429,000. JT Stratford LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Navalign LLC grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 666,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,891,000 after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,597,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,694,000 after purchasing an additional 656,841 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $46.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $47.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.53.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

