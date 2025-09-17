Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.
Dell Technologies Stock Performance
NYSE:DELL opened at $127.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.01. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.25 and a fifty-two week high of $147.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.29.
Dell Technologies Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 21st. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.88%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have weighed in on DELL. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total transaction of $1,222,700,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 25,912,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,289,707.07. This trade represents a 27.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $757,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 18,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,942.92. The trade was a 24.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,527,667 shares of company stock worth $1,417,204,568. 42.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Dell Technologies Profile
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).
