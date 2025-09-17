Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 4,103 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 19,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 35,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 9,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $140.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.35. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $178.09.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.64%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.67.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

