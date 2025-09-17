Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Shares Sold by Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 3.1% of Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,323,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,390,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,343 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,373,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,850,167,000 after purchasing an additional 512,860 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,017,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,213,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,797 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.7% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 26,386,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,966,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,964 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,468,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,028,968,000 after acquiring an additional 909,386 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $114.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $488.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.19.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.76.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

