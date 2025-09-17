Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 179,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,708 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.6% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,666.7% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $27.42 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.82.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.